MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Telo Genomics Announces Appointment of John Price as Chief Financial Officer

January 29, 2026 8:00 AM EST | Source: Telo Genomics Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the " Company " or " Telo Genomics ") a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of chromosomal telomeres, is pleased to announce that John Price has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Price was appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective January 30, 2026. Mr. Price has over three decades of experience in accounting operations, financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets. Mr. Price's prior experience includes executive positions in several public companies including Assure Holdings, National Beverage, Alliance MMA, and MusclePharm. Mr. Price also held various accounting and finance roles in high growth technology companies in the Silicon Valley including Opera Software, GCT Semiconductor and Tessera Technologies. Mr. Price spent the first seven years of his career with Ernst & Young. Mr. Price earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University and does not have any family relationship with any other member of the Board of Directors or any executive officer of the Company.

Mr. Price succeeds Christopher Ross who has served as the Company's CFO since April 2021. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ross for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit .

For further information, please contact:

Guido Baechler

Executive Chairman

416-673-8487

...

555 Richmond Street West,

Toronto, ON Canada M5V 3B1



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Telo Genomics Corp.