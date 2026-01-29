403
Bahri an Official Premium Partner of “LIV Golf ”6” Tournament for the second consecutive year
(MENAFN- ipexcellera) Riyadh, Saudi Ara–ia – 29 January, 2026 – The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), a leading provider of shipping and logistics services, continues to enhance its brand presence through its strategic sponsorship of ⦣8221;LIV Golf” tournaments for the second consecutive year.
As an official premium pa’tner, Bahri’s s“onsorshi” of “LIV Golf” reflects its commitment to expansion, strengthening visibility and engagement, and enabling new cooperation opportunities locally and globally. This partnership provides Bahri with a powerful global platform to engage investors, partners, suppliers, and stakeholders worldwide, while aligning its brand with a sport that embodies precision, leadership, agility, and high performance.
The ”LIV Golf – Riyadh” tournament in this edition is a world-class competition that brings ’ogether 57 of the world’s leading golf players over a four-day contest for the top standings. The Riyadh tournament represents the starting point of the LIV Golf tournament, which extends across several international cities according to the established competition sequence. Where Bahri will be present in Riyadh followed by Singapore, and Korea, then the United Kingdom.
Ammar Bin Ahmed Alnahdi, Marketing and Communications Vice President at Bahri, commented: “Our sponsorship of LIV Golf represents a strategic alignment that goes beyond sport. It reflects our ambition to strengthen our global footprint and elevate our brand on an international stage. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to take the Bahri brand to new audiences across major global market”.”
Affirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the’world’s leading destinations for hosting major international sporting events, Bahri continues to support the LIV Golf tournaments, which represent a qualitative addition to its ecosystem of relationships with its partners, suppliers, and the global investor community, in addition to reinforcing its role in supporting the sports sector.
