Over 666,000 Counterfeit Items Worth Dh31 Million Seized In Ras Al Khaimah
- PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Jan 2026, 11:02 AM
- By: Ajanta Paul
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah addressed 937 consumer complaints during 2025, and managed to resolve 95 per cent of the cases, according to official figures.
As per the statement 28 reports were about counterfeit products with registered trademarks in the emirate's markets. Authorities acted immediately after receiving these complaints and the inspection teams were mobilised.
As part of targeted inspection campaigns, authorities seized and confiscated 666,255 counterfeit items from 71 shops and commercial outlets. The total estimated market value of the seized goods stood at Dh31,048,729. The complaints were handled by the Commercial Protection Section of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED).
RAK DED said the campaigns are part of its ongoing efforts to enhance market safety, protect consumer rights, and ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing trademarks. The department noted that counterfeit goods pose risks to consumers and harm the reputation and competitiveness of legitimate businesses.
The department has urged consumers to report any violations or suspected counterfeit products in Ras Al Khaimah's, stressing their commitment to maintaining a safe, transparent, and well-regulated commercial environment across the Emirate.ALSO READ
