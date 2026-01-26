BSNL Bharat Connect 26 Plan Launched With One-Year Validity

BSNL has launched a new annual prepaid plan called "Bharat Connect 26" for its 77th Republic Day. This special offer is available only from January 24 to February 24.

The BSNL Bharat Connect 26 plan costs ₹2626. It includes unlimited calls for a year, 2.6GB of daily data, and 100 daily SMS. The extra data is a key highlight.

This offer is only available from Jan 24 to Feb 24. BSNL already has annual plans at ₹2399 (2.5GB/day) and ₹2799 (3GB/day). This new plan adds another great option.