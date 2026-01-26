BSNL Bharat Connect 26 Plan Launched With One-Year Validity
BSNL has launched a new annual prepaid plan called "Bharat Connect 26" for its 77th Republic Day. This special offer is available only from January 24 to February 24.
For Republic Day, BSNL has a great recharge offer. As a government telco, it's known for plans with more perks at lower prices. Now, a new 365-day plan has been introduced.
The new prepaid plan is called“Bharat Connect 26,” launched for the 77th Republic Day. It's a great choice for year-long calls + data at a low cost. It's a limited-time offer.
The BSNL Bharat Connect 26 plan costs ₹2626. It includes unlimited calls for a year, 2.6GB of daily data, and 100 daily SMS. The extra data is a key highlight.
This offer is only available from Jan 24 to Feb 24. BSNL already has annual plans at ₹2399 (2.5GB/day) and ₹2799 (3GB/day). This new plan adds another great option.
