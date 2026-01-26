Maha's 'Ganeshotsav' Tableau Captivates Kartavya Path, Showcases Festival As Symbol Of Self-Reliance

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Maharashtra, often called the 'Land of Festivals,' delivered a visually stunning and culturally resonant performance at the 77th Republic Day parade on Monday.

The state's tableau, themed "Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharta" (Self-Reliance), highlighted how the iconic festival has evolved from a tool of political mobilisation into a massive engine for economic independence and sustainable livelihoods.

The tableau's narrative was structured to show the socio-economic impact of the festival, which generates an estimated turnover of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 crore annually in the state. The forefront included a grand statue of a woman in traditional Maharashtrian attire playing a massive Dhol (drum), which led the display, symbolising the energy and spirit of the festival.

The mid-section focused on the Aatmanirbhar (Self-reliant) aspect, featuring a sculptor crafting a Lord Ganesh idol from eco-friendly Shadu (clay). It also depicted a devotee carrying an idol on his head for immersion, showcasing the deep-rooted faith of the common man.

The rear section, mainly the backdrop, featured majestic replicas of the Ashtavinayak temples, representing the spiritual heritage of Maharashtra.

A troupe of about 20 dancers from the Shreeja Loksanskruti Foundation (hailing from Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara) accompanied the tableau. They performed the Lezim, a traditional folk dance involving jingling cymbals that dates back to the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Lezim dance was originally used by Maratha soldiers to build stamina and agility, making it a fitting display of strength and culture on Kartavya Path.

Earlier, Secretary to Maharashtra Governor Prashant Narnaware unfurled the National Tricolour on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. The officers and staff of Lok Bhavan, along with a platoon of the State Reserve Police Force, including police officers and jawans, sang the National Anthem.

The Secretary to the Governor, Prashant Narnaware, exchanged Republic Day greetings with all those present and distributed sweets to the children of staff and officers. A company of the SRPF and State Police sang the National Anthem and saluted the flag.

Joint Secretary to the Governor S. Ramamoorthy, Comptroller of the Governor's Households Dr Nishikant Deshpande, ADC to the Governor Abhaysinha Deshmukh, ADC to the Governor Lt. Vikram Kumar, officers and staff of Lok Bhavan were present on this occasion.