IKEA Launches Second-Hand Service In Sweden

IKEA is entering the Swedish second-hand market with the launch of a digital platform for reselling its own brand of used furniture, Azernews reports.

The new service allows private sellers to independently list their used IKEA products and sell them directly to other buyers, creating a simple and accessible marketplace for pre-owned furniture.

The project was initially tested in Spain and later expanded to Norway, Portugal, and Poland. IKEA reports that its products make up around 9% of the European used furniture market.

"We want to gain a deeper understanding of the real life of our furniture," say the creators of the project.

The Swedish second-hand market is currently experiencing strong growth. According to the industry organization Svensk Handel, sales of used furniture reached 2.3 billion kronor (about 220 million dollars) last year, with roughly 70% of transactions taking place on online platforms.

However, experts caution about potential risks. Specialists in the digitalization of the secondary market warn that the involvement of large corporations could unintentionally drive higher overall consumption. They argue that such initiatives may adopt the logic of fast fashion-speed, trends, and low prices-while presenting themselves as environmentally friendly.

IKEA, however, emphasizes that the goal of the platform is not to boost new product sales, but to show that furniture can have a longer life and receive a "second life" instead of ending up in recycling centers or landfills. The initiative reflects a broader trend of combining sustainability with digital innovation, demonstrating how even large companies can rethink the lifecycle of their products.