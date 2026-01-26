US 'Armada' Nears Iran, Allies In Yemen & Iraq Fire Up Defiance

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Yemeni fighters threatened renewed attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea corridor, in what appeared to be a show of support for key ally Iran, as a US aircraft carrier moved toward the region following President Donald Trump's warning of possible military action against the Islamic Republic.

In a short video released by the Ansarallah movement, dominated by the Houthis who control large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, the group shared previously published images of a ship on fire, carrying the caption“Soon.” The statement offered no further details but came amid heightened regional tensions and renewed fears of disruptions to international shipping.

Yemenis had launched a sustained campaign in the Red Sea in recent months, during which more than 100 vessels were attacked, describing it as pressure on Israel over its war in Gaza. The group paused its attacks after a ceasefire but has repeatedly warned it could resume strikes if it deems necessary.

The threat coincides with the movement of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and accompanying guided missile destroyers toward the region. Trump said the deployment was being carried out“just in case” he decides to take action against Iran.

Iraqis signals readiness for 'comprehensive war'

Amid the rising tensions, Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades (Kata'ib Hezbollah) announced it was prepared to enter any potential conflict in defence of Iran, calling on resistance fighters worldwide to mobilise.