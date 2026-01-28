Locus Robotics And Radial Surpass 25 Million Picks Milestone

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Locus Robotics, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse and fulfillment operations, has announced that its partnership with Radial, an e-commerce solutions developer, has surpassed 25 million units picked in Radial's Shepherdsville warehouse.

This milestone highlights how Locus's proven and advanced automation and Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) models are transforming fulfillment by delivering greater scalability, operational resilience, and consistent high-volume performance.

Tom Schmitt, CEO, Radial, says:“Consumers are no longer buying products, they're buying confidence in delivery.

“Our teams, powered by Locus Robotics' intelligent systems, deliver on that promise every day. This milestone demonstrates how our shared approach to fulfillment – fast, flexible, and data-driven – is keeping our operations ahead of the curve.”

Across Radial's Locus Robotics-powered facilities, warehouse automation is enabling higher throughput and improved scalability, including quadrupling output through the same space and area in a condensed timeframe, like peak even as order volumes and SKU complexity continue to rise.

With 87 LocusBots supporting daily operations and an expanded fleet of 104 peak robots added for peak season, the partnership showcases how adaptable automation translates into greater agility, more consistent service levels, lower operating costs, stronger peak readiness across Radial's network.

The LocusONE platform continuously captures and analyzes billions of data points to optimize throughput, route efficiency, and fleet performance.

Operating globally at a rate of 200 to 300 units picked per second, Locus Robotics AMRs work alongside human associates to eliminate non-value-added steps and improve productivity, safety, and satisfaction.

The result is a seamless orchestration of people and robots that keeps fulfillment operations predictable and efficient, even under peak pressure.

Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics, says:“Surpassing 25 million picks at a single Radial site is a powerful proof point of how intelligent automation can deliver reliability, scale, and performance during retail's most demanding season.

“Together with Radial, we're demonstrating what true fulfillment-on-demand looks like: highly scalable, operationally efficient, and built to empower people.”

As ecommerce volumes continue to climb, fulfillment providers are rethinking automation models to achieve agility without heavy capital investment. Locus's Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model allows Radial to flex capacity in real time, adding or removing cobots to match live order flow.

This approach aligns with the industry's shift toward automation as a utility, helping companies move faster, spend smarter, and scale sustainably.

Faulk says:“This is fulfillment's new era. Physical AI is making it possible for companies like Radial to scale dynamically, operate with precision, and deliver excellence for retailers, without compromise.”