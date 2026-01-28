ICP-OES And ICP-MS Integration Strengthens Alfa Chemistry's Elemental Analysis Platform For Multi-Industry Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) With ICP-OES and ICP-MS, Alfa Chemistry offers faster, more accurate elemental analysis to support research, quality control, and regulatory compliance.

New York, USA - January 28, 2026 - Today, Alfa Chemistry added ICP-OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy) and ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry) technology to its elemental analysis platform to deliver multi-el ement analysis as well as ultra-trace level detection across multiple industries. Measuring across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, environmental testing, materials analysis, and food safety, the fast-paced lab offers quick turn-around times with high sensitivity and detailed reports.







ICP-OES can simultaneously measure different concentrations of multiple elements at once to quickly screen metals and non-metal elements in water, soil, alloys, and raw drug substances. ICP-MS allows trace-level detection of parts-per-trillion measurement levels and can be utilized to analyze impurities in drug compounds, toxicology testing, and materials analysis.

Other analyzers currently featured in Alfa Chemistry's elemental platform include Carbon & Sulfur Analyzer, Multi-wavelength Thermal/Optical Carbon Analyzer, Flash Smart Elemental Analyzer, and Vario EL Cube Elemental Analyzer. Carbon & Sulfur Analyzer instruments offer on-stream analysis to observe material quality and variation across metals and alloys produced during smelting and manufacturing processes. Multi-wavelength Thermal/Optical Carbon Analyzer devices are used to detect organic carbon and elemental carbon in aerosols for environmental monitoring, air quality assessment, and research. Vario EL Cube Elemental Analyzer equipment allows flexibility between CHNS+O and CHNS+O+Cl applications on many different sample matrices, including pharmaceuticals, foods, soil, sediments, and much more.

"We are excited to offer ICP-OES and ICP-MS as part of our instrumental analytical platform," said the Director of Analytical Services at Alfa Chemistry Testing Lab. "Depending on the type of samples our customers work with and their detection requirements, we can design a workflow that routes samples through ICP for high-throughput elemental screening, or through ICP-MS for precise trace-element detection."

The new applications being analyzed with these technologies include drug quality control, food contaminant screening, environmental toxin monitoring, and materials characterization. Complete with quantitative concentration values, detection limits, and validation statistics, reports allow for actionable data and intelligence to drive research, adhere to regulations, and improve production.

Working closely with customers around the world, Alfa Chemistry implements tailor-made elemental analysis workflows that produce validated results to fit each client's needs. As industries change and evolve, fast alternative workflows can be developed to meet the demand of analyzing new matrices.

About Alfa Chemistry

Alfa Chemistry is an analytical testing company that provides one-stop testing, analysis and technical support services in the areas of pharmaceutical analysis, environmental analysis, consumer product analysis, food analysis, and material analysis. As a professional testing and analysis organization, Alfa Chemistry has an experienced technical team that uses advanced analytical equipment and technology to meet the needs of different customers.