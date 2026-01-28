PH-ILD Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 3 Billion In 2024 And Is Projected To Grow By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Download DelveInsight's comprehensive report to explore market trends, pipeline analysis, and emerging therapies @

Key Takeaways from the Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report



On January 21, 2026- GB002 Inc. announced a Phase 3 study is designed as a 24-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled period (PCP) followed by a 144-week long-term extension (LTE) period. The primary objective of the PCP is to evaluate the effect ofseralutinib on improving exercise capacity in subjects with World Health Organization (WHO) Group 3 pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. The primary objective of the LTE is to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of seralutinib.

On January 12, 2026- Insmed Incorporated conducted a Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter, Parallel Group Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder in Participants With Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease.

On January 12, 2026- Pulmovant Inc. initiated a Phase 2, open-label, multi-center clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of inhaled mosliciguat in participants with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) on a background inhaled treprostinil.

In 2024, in the US, diagnosed prevalence of PH-ILD showed a slightly higher burden in males, with approximately 42,000 cases compared to 39,000 in females. This gender gap is expected to widen by 2034, highlighting potential differences in disease susceptibility or progression.

In 2024, an estimated 69,000 people in the EU4 and the UK were diagnosed with PH-ILD, underscoring a substantial and growing regional disease burden.

In France, CTD linked with PH-ILD had the highest diagnosed prevalence, with nearly 4,000 cases in 2024, while hypersensitivity pneumonitis reported the lowest burden, with just over 500 cases.

In Japan, over 28,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of PH-ILD were reported in 2024, with the numbers projected to increase by 2034, indicating a rising disease burden.

In 2024, IPF accounted for the largest share of PH-ILD cases in Japan at 21%, while hypersensitivity pneumonitis represented just 1%, underscoring notable variation in subtype distribution and the need for tailored diagnostic and treatment strategies.

The leading PH-ILD Companies such as United Therapeutics Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Bellerophon Therapeutics, United Therapeutics, Bayer, Biogen, and others. Promising PH-ILD Therapies such as TYVASO/TYVASO DPI (treprostinil), TPIP, INOpulse, Inhaled Treprostinil, Riociguat (Adempas, BAY63-2521), Bardoxolone methyl, and others.

Access DelveInsight's in-depth market analysis and strategic insights today! Click here for more @ Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market Size

Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ILD

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ILD

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PH-ILD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PH-ILD Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PH-ILD

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease epidemiology trends @ Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Prevalence

Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Marketed Drugs

YUTREPIA (Treprostinil): Liquidia Corporation

YUTREPIA is a dry powder inhalation formulation of treprostinil sodium, a prostacyclin mimetic designed for the treatment of PAH. Delivered through a single-use, handheld inhaler, each capsule contains treprostinil sodium blended with carefully selected excipients L-leucine, polysorbate 80, sodium chloride, sodium citrate, and trehalose.

TYVASO/TYVASO DPI/TREPROST (treprostinil): United Therapeutics

TYVASO and TYVASO DPI (treprostinil) are approved inhaled therapies for PAH (Group 1) and PH-ILD (Group 3), helping improve exercise capacity in adults, though effects may diminish after ~4 hours. In Japan, treprostinil is available as TREPROST, but it has been withdrawn from European markets.

Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Drugs

Treprostinil liposomal (L606): Pharmosa Biopharm/Liquidia Corporation

L606 is a liposomal formulation of treprostinil, with liposome particle sizes ranging from 110–140 nm, suspended in a sodium citrate–bicarbonate buffer. This advanced formulation is engineered to enhance drug stability and prolong systemic circulation by protecting treprostinil from rapid degradation and clearance. The liposomal encapsulation enables a sustained pulmonary release, allowing for more consistent drug exposure over time, while minimizing peaks and troughs that may lead to side effects. The citrate–bicarbonate buffer not only helps maintain an optimal pH for lung tolerability but also supports better drug solubility and absorption.

Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder (TPIP): Insmed

TPIP is a next-generation, once-daily dry powder formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, delivered via a convenient capsule-based inhaler. Engineered by Insmed, TPIP features a 16-carbon ester-linked modification for extended activity and is being developed for PAH, PH-ILD, and other severe pulmonary conditions. With promising Phase IIb results, a pivotal Phase III trial is expected to launch in the second half of 2025, marking a major step toward transforming treatment for rare lung diseases.

Mosliciguat: Roivant Sciences/Pulmovant

Mosliciguat (BAY 1237592) is a first-in-class sGC activator being developed for PH-ILD, offering a nitric oxide–independent mechanism that promotes vasodilation even under hypoxic and oxidative stress conditions. It may also provide anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic benefits. Phase II topline results are expected in H2 2026.

Discover the future of Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease treatments with DelveInsight's latest market report. Get expert insights and forecasts-download now! @ Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market

The PH-ILD treatment landscape is shifting from supportive care to targeted, disease-modifying approaches that address vascular remodeling, fibrosis, and inflammation. Traditional strategies, including ILD management and lung transplantation, offer limited impact on long-term outcomes, highlighting the need for more effective therapies. New drug classes with lung-targeted mechanisms are advancing PH-ILD treatment. Inhaled prostacyclins like treprostinil have enhanced exercise capacity, setting the stage for next-generation agents such as Mosliciguat (sGC activator), H1614 (HA synthesis inhibitor), and RT234 (inhaled PDE5 inhibitor). These candidates aim to deliver broader benefits-beyond vasodilation-by incorporating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects, marking a shift toward disease-modifying approaches.

Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook

The market for PH-ILD is undergoing significant transformation, driven by growing disease recognition, evolving clinical strategies, and novel therapeutic development. PH-ILD is the most common form of Group 3 pulmonary hypertension and represents a serious complication of ILD, contributing to cardiopulmonary disability, right heart dysfunction, and increased mortality. Despite supportive treatments such as oxygen therapy and corticosteroids to manage acute exacerbations, current standards offer limited long-term benefit and do not halt disease progression.

Scope of the Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Companies- United Therapeutics Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Bellerophon Therapeutics, United Therapeutics, Bayer, Biogen, and others.

Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies- TYVASO/TYVASO DPI (treprostinil), TPIP, INOpulse, Inhaled Treprostinil, Riociguat (Adempas, BAY63-2521), Bardoxolone methyl, and others.

Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease emerging therapies

Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease market drivers and Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

From market size to emerging drugs-find it all in our latest report. Read now! @ Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Overview at a Glance

4. Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5. Executive Summary

6. Key Events

7. Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease: Disease Background and Overview

8. Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Marketed Drugs

11. Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Drugs

12. Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease: Market Analysis

13. Key Opinion Leaders' Views

14. Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease SWOT Analysis

15. Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs

16. Pulmonary Hypertension associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.