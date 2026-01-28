Rajasthan: Former MLA Girraj Singh Malinga Charged With Attempt To Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 29 (IANS) The SC-ST Special Court in Rajasthan's Jaipur has framed charges against former MLA Girraj Singh Malinga under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC-ST Act, including attempt to murder, a charge that carries the possibility of life imprisonment upon conviction.

The charges were framed by Special Judge Vidyanand Shukla against Malinga and seven other accused in the case.

The case dates back to March 28, 2022, when Malinga was serving as the MLA from the Bari assembly constituency in Dholpur district.

According to the prosecution, Malinga allegedly instigated and led an assault on Assistant Engineer (AEN) Harshadapati and Junior Engineer (JEN) Nitin Gulati at the Bari Discom office.

The police registered an FIR on March 29, 2022, invoking various sections related to assault, obstruction of official duty, and provisions of the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Following directions from the Rajasthan High Court, the trial was transferred from Dholpur to Jaipur.

The Jaipur court has now framed charges against Malinga along with co-accused Rakesh, Bhola, Sachin, Guman, Pramod, and Sameer under relevant IPC sections and the SC-ST Act.

Malinga's bail history has remained contentious. He was initially granted bail by the High Court on May 17, 2022, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. After his release, Malinga reportedly took out a public procession with supporters. Viewing this as a misuse of bail, the High Court cancelled his bail on July 5, 2024, and directed him to surrender within 30 days.

Subsequently, acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, Malinga surrendered before the SC-ST court in Dholpur on November 20. He later secured bail from the Supreme Court, and is currently out on bail as the trial proceeds.

The framing of charges marks a significant step forward in the long-running case, paving the way for the commencement of the trial, said officials.