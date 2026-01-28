Assam: Akhil Gogoi Targets AASU, Alleges Student Body Involved In Political Dealings

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 28 (IANS) Assam opposition leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday mounted a strong attack on the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the Assam Sahitya Sabha, alleging that the organisations have failed to uphold their stated commitment to protecting Assam's interests and have instead indulged in behind-the-scenes political dealings.

Addressing the media, Gogoi questioned AASU's claim of being a vigilant watchdog of the state's concerns, asserting that its public posturing did not align with its actions.“If they claim to be so alert and vigilant, where is that vigilance on crucial issues affecting Assam?” he asked, casting doubts on the credibility of the student body.

Gogoi also trained his guns on the BJP-led Assam government over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), alleging that the law had accelerated the influx of Bangladeshi immigrants into the state. He further raised concerns over the handling of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, claiming that key reports prepared in this regard were yet to be forwarded to the Centre.

According to Gogoi, AASU advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, who has been associated with the Clause 6 process, has been holding regular discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He alleged that despite the preparation of important documents, member secretary Satyendra Garg had failed to send the reports to Delhi for necessary follow-up and action.

Escalating his criticism, the Raijor Dal leader alleged that Bhattacharya and Utpal Sharma had been engaging in discreet consultations with Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and the Chief Minister, while projecting an image of transparency in public.

Gogoi accused them of encouraging communal tendencies under the banner of nationalism and adopting what he described as a soft approach towards Hindutva politics.

He claimed that such positions reflected a distorted form of nationalism and said the present version of AASU's regionalism was“adulterated” and no longer rooted in genuine regionalist ideology.