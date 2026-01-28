QM To Present Wide-Ranging Cultural Program To Mark Art Basel Qatar Debut

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) will present a citywide program of exhibitions, public art installations, and cultural initiatives across Doha to coincide with the inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar, taking place on February 5- 7.

Launching alongside Qatar Museums' already comprehensive Fall-Winter season, these new presentations will activate multiple institutions and public spaces across the city, offering international audiences a broad view of Qatar's cultural landscape during Art Basel Qatar, which is presented in partnership with Qatar Sports Investment and QC+.

Spanning centuries and continents, the full program brings together landmark exhibitions, newly commissioned works, performances, and public programs across Qatar Museums' institutions, reflecting the breadth and depth of its year-round cultural activity.

New presentations this February include performances by Tarek Atoui and Rirkrit Tiravanija; public programs, and an exhibition focused on Ghanaian contemporary artists at Liwan Design Studios and Labs.

Other highlights include Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan at the Museum of Islamic Art - an unprecedented survey of the arts of Afghanistan spanning from the pre-Islamic era to the present day, showcasing contemporary works alongside rarely seen historical artworks that reflect centuries of global heritage.

At the Fire Station, solo exhibitions by Chung Seoyoung, Haroon Mirza, and Ho Tzu Nyen mark a significant moment in the institution's evolution, further establishing the Fire Station as a site for artistic and intellectual engagement under the leadership of Wael Shawky, Artistic Director of the Fire Station and Artistic Director of the inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar.

The Chairperson of Qatar Museums, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani said, "The first edition of Art Basel Qatar, presented in partnership with major Qatari institutions, will be a new milestone in our support for creativity in the nation and our region and in Qatar's widely acknowledged achievements in international cultural engagement. As this unprecedented event brings us a host of visitors from around the world, we will welcome them with extraordinary exhibitions, programs, and events that demonstrate the abundance of cultural and creative offerings in Qatar year in and year out."

Also on view during Art Basel Qatar as part of Qatar Creates Fall-Winter season are a number of major exhibitions. These include two landmark presentations celebrating the life and work of I. M. Pei: I. M. Pei: Life Is Architecture at ALRIWAQ, and I. M. Pei and the Making of the Museum of Islamic Art: From Square to Octagon and Octagon to Circle at the Museum of Islamic Art.

Further highlights include Countryside: A Place to Live, Not to Leave, a major exhibition and manifesto by AMO/OMA, presented at the Qatar Preparatory School and the National Museum of Qatar, which reimagines the role of the global countryside. At the National Museum of Qatar, Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight offers an immersive exploration of the hawksbill turtle and Qatar's coastal marine ecosystems, while A Nation's Legacy, A People's Memory: Fifty Years Told honors NMoQ's 50-year history.

Additional exhibitions and installations on view include untitled 2025 (no bread no ashes), an installation and performance by Rirkrit Tiravanija presented by the forthcoming Rubaiya Qatar; a large-scale sculptural self-portrait by Argentinian artist Gabriel Chaile, presented as part of the Qatar-Argentina 2025 Year of Culture; the reinstallation of the public artwork SlugTurtle, TemplEarth by Ernesto Neto at Our Habitas; and four exhibitions marking the 15th anniversary of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art.

This year, Qatar Museums is marking its 20th anniversary with the launch of Evolution Nation, honoring the establishment of the National Museum of Qatar 50 years ago and highlighting the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future. As Qatar Museums looks ahead, it continues to welcome those who wish to contribute to this shared cultural legacy, ensuring that the collections entrusted to the nation today will inform, inspire, and belong to generations to come.