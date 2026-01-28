Kuwait, NATO Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Regional And International Issues
Brussels: Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, met Wednesday with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.
The meeting also addressed key regional and international issues.
