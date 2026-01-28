Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait, NATO Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Regional And International Issues

Kuwait, NATO Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Regional And International Issues


2026-01-28 03:03:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, met Wednesday with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The meeting also addressed key regional and international issues.

MENAFN28012026000063011010ID1110664317



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search