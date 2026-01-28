Syrian President, Russian Counterpart Hold Talks In Moscow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa held official discussions with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, which addressed the bilateral relationship and the latest developments in the region.

Over the past year, Syria has forged ahead with numerous strides and overcome multiple phases and impediments, with the latest challenges being the Syrian territorial unity, Al Sharaa said.

During his meeting with Putin, Al Sharaa added that Russia has played a role in the unity and stability of Syria, as well as the broader region. He pointed out that the region is in urgent need of stability.

He expressed hope that Russian efforts would continue until the Middle East region achieves better conditions in terms of stability and development.

For his part, Putin affirmed that Russia has been following Syria's efforts to restore its territorial unity, stressing that the process of unifying Syrian territories has gained global momentum.

Putin further reiterated his call for the importance of restoring Syrian territorial unity, highlighting that Moscow supports all Syrian efforts in this direction.

He explained that both nations have succeeded in strengthening their economic cooperation, adding that their joint committees are working across a variety of fields to advance the bilateral relationship.