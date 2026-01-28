Motor Driver Integrated Circuit (IC) Market To Grow By $4.6 Billion Over 2026-2030 Reaching $12.12 Billion - Dominated By Panasonic, Toshiba, Texas Instruments

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Driver Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The motor driver integrated circuit (IC) market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, expanding from $6.68 billion in 2025 to $7.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of robotics in manufacturing, advances in automotive electrification, rising demand for industrial automation, advancements in DC and stepper motors, and improvements in semiconductor fabrication technologies.

The market is projected to continue its rapid growth, reaching $12.12 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include the expansion of smart mobility solutions, rising demand for AI-driven motor control, integration of ICs in IoT devices, and the production surge of electric vehicles (EVs). The development of high-efficiency, low-power ICs supports this trend, alongside innovations like miniaturization, advanced safety features, and wireless motor control.

The rise in electric vehicle adoption is a significant driver for the motor driver IC market. EVs rely on electricity stored in batteries, making them appealing for their environmental benefits. As efforts to combat climate change intensify, they are increasingly favored by consumers and governments. Motor driver ICs are crucial for managing EV motor functions, ensuring precise control over speed, torque, and direction to optimize performance. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), EV sales grew by about 25% in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, demonstrating the impact on the IC market.

Innovative solutions are at the forefront, with companies like Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited launching products like the AOZ32063MQV. This compact 3-phase driver IC incorporates features such as advanced power management and integrated protection functions. It is designed for high-efficiency BLDC motor applications, supporting reduced standby power consumption and improved system performance.

In strategic developments, Minebea Mitsumi Inc. acquired Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd. in 2023 to bolster its power semiconductor business, expanding its capabilities and market reach. The acquisition highlights the integration trend within the industry to enhance product offerings and operational capabilities.

Leading players in the motor driver IC market include Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, among others. They focus on power management ICs to optimize energy efficiency and support compact designs.

