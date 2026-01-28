MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market is poised for steady growth due to rising prevalence of corneal disorders, adoption of advanced therapies, and increasing awareness of ocular health. PED, a rare ocular condition, requires effective management to promote corneal healing and prevent vision loss. Key treatments include topical antibiotics, corticosteroids, and regenerative therapies like limbal stem cell and secretome-based treatments. Market growth is driven by improved diagnostics, patient-centric care models, and innovations targeting underlying PED causes, with expanding access in emerging markets ensuring better patient outcomes and clinical advancements.

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Persistent Epithelial Defect Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User and Region, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market focuses on the management and treatment of persistent epithelial defects, a rare and challenging ocular condition characterized by non-healing corneal epithelial wounds. PED can result from trauma, infections, underlying systemic diseases, or post-surgical complications, and it often leads to vision impairment if left untreated. The increasing prevalence of corneal disorders, growing adoption of advanced pharmacological therapies and regenerative treatments, and rising awareness of ocular health have significantly driven demand for effective interventions and innovative therapies, positioning this market for steady growth over the coming decade.

Management of Persistent Epithelial Defect focuses on promoting corneal healing, preventing vision loss, and restoring ocular surface integrity. Treatment strategies typically involve a combination of pharmacological therapies, regenerative approaches, and surgical interventions. Commonly used treatments include topical antibiotics, corticosteroids, growth factor-based therapies, and amniotic membrane transplantation. Advanced approaches such as limbal stem cell therapy, autologous serum eye drops, and specialized contact lenses are employed to enhance epithelial regeneration. Emerging therapies, including secretome-based treatments and novel biologics, are being investigated to accelerate healing and reduce recurrence rates. Despite treatment progress, many patients experience delayed healing or recurrent defects, highlighting the need for early diagnosis, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing research into innovative therapies targeting the underlying causes of PED.

The Global Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market is driven by the rising prevalence of corneal disorders, increasing adoption of advanced pharmacological and regenerative therapies, and growing awareness of ocular health. These factors have significantly heightened the demand for effective treatment options capable of promoting corneal healing, preventing vision loss, and improving patient outcomes. The market is witnessing expanded use of therapies such as topical antibiotics, corticosteroids, growth factor-based treatments, amniotic membrane transplantation, and specialized contact lenses, alongside emerging regenerative approaches like limbal stem cell therapy and secretome-based interventions designed to enhance epithelial repair and reduce recurrence. Additionally, there is growing clinical interest in novel mechanisms targeting the underlying causes of PED, including innovative biologics and combination regimens. Awareness initiatives, patient support programs, and improved diagnostic and imaging capabilities supported by healthcare organizations and advocacy groups are also facilitating early detection and timely intervention. This trend is fostering greater patient access to innovative therapies and driving continued growth and innovation across the market.

The Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market faces several critical challenges that impact effective patient management and market growth. One of the major barriers is the limited efficacy of current treatment options, as many patients experience delayed healing, recurrent defects, or poor response to conventional therapies such as topical antibiotics, corticosteroids, or growth factor-based treatments. High treatment costs associated with advanced therapies, surgical interventions, and specialized regenerative treatments further restrict access, particularly in low- and middle-income regions. Additionally, adverse effects linked to existing therapies, including ocular irritation, inflammation, or post-surgical complications, often lead to poor adherence and suboptimal outcomes. The lack of universally effective curative options, coupled with underdiagnosis, delayed intervention, and the complex underlying causes of PED, continues to hinder optimal patient outcomes. These challenges underscore the urgent need for safer, more effective, and targeted therapies that promote corneal healing, prevent recurrence, and restore visual function.

The Global Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing need for effective therapies to promote corneal healing, prevent recurrence, and preserve vision. PED, a rare and challenging ocular condition, remains a significant clinical concern due to its diverse underlying causes and risk of complications. Key therapeutic approaches include topical antibiotics, corticosteroids, growth factor-based treatments, amniotic membrane transplantation, and specialized contact lenses. These treatments aim to restore epithelial integrity, control inflammation, and improve visual outcomes. Recent advancements have introduced regenerative therapies, limbal stem cell transplantation, secretome-based treatments, and novel combination protocols that target the underlying mechanisms of epithelial damage rather than solely addressing symptoms. Biopharmaceutical and ophthalmology-focused companies are actively developing next-generation biologics, combination therapies, and personalized treatment strategies to enhance healing, reduce recurrence, and improve overall patient outcomes.

Additionally, emerging technologies such as secretome-based therapies, advanced biologics, and regenerative approaches are offering promising new avenues for accelerating corneal healing and reducing recurrence in PED. Precision ophthalmology initiatives, supported by advanced imaging, molecular diagnostics, and biomarker-driven assessments, are further enabling the development of personalized treatment strategies tailored to individual patient needs and underlying causes. Growing awareness of ocular surface disorders, improved diagnostic capabilities, and expanding access to advanced therapies in emerging healthcare markets are collectively fueling market expansion. As research continues to uncover the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying PED, the global market is poised for significant clinical and technological advancements in the coming years.

The Global Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market presents substantial growth opportunities driven by advancements in regenerative therapies, biologics, and novel pharmacological interventions, offering improved efficacy and safety compared to conventional treatments. Expanding clinical research in ocular surface disorders is enhancing understanding of the cellular, molecular, and biochemical mechanisms underlying PED, paving the way for personalized treatment strategies and biomarker-guided therapy. Additionally, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, are improving access to specialty ophthalmology centers, advanced diagnostics, and innovative therapeutics. These developments, combined with supportive regulatory frameworks for ophthalmic innovations and expedited approvals, are expected to facilitate product launches, broaden the therapeutic landscape, and enable more effective long-term management of PED.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by End User



Hospitals

Clinics Homecare

Segmentation 2: by Region



North America

Europe Asia-Pacific

The Global Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market emphasizes the use of advanced diagnostic tools, imaging techniques, and molecular biomarkers for early detection, accurate diagnosis, and monitoring of corneal healing, enabling clinicians to make more informed and timely treatment decisions. The integration of novel pharmacological agents and regenerative therapies, including growth factor-based treatments, amniotic membrane transplantation, limbal stem cell therapy, and secretome-based interventions, is gaining momentum as clinical evidence highlights their efficacy in promoting epithelial repair and reducing recurrence. Additionally, there is a clear shift toward patient-centric care models, with increasing adoption of outpatient ophthalmology services, telemedicine consultations, digital health platforms, and supportive care programs. These approaches aim to enhance treatment adherence, enable real-time monitoring of corneal recovery, and support long-term ocular health, ultimately improving patient quality of life and clinical outcomes.

Companies Profiled



AbbVie Inc.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Dompe Farmaceutici S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900