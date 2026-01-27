403
Germany Cautions Travelers to be Vigilance US Travel After Minneapolis Shooting
(MENAFN) Germany on Tuesday cautioned travelers to exercise heightened vigilance following the fatal shooting of an American citizen during an operation by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis.
“In Minneapolis and other cities, demonstrations have sometimes led to violent clashes with immigration and security authorities. Stay informed via local media. Be vigilant and stay away from crowds where violence could potentially break out,” the Foreign Ministry stated on its website.
“Remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities and local security forces,” it added.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed concern over the killing of Alex Pretti in Minnesota. “I find the news we've been getting from the USA in the last few days indeed worrying. And it's obviously always one region or one city that is affected,” Merz said in Hamburg on Monday.
“I assume that the American authorities will now really clarify whether it was necessary to shoot here, whether there really was a threat to the officers involved. In any case, I have to say I find this level of use of violence in the USA worrying, to put it that way,” he added.
The 37-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday in Minneapolis, marking the city’s second fatal shooting of a US citizen by federal agents this month. While the US government described the incident as self-defense, video footage posted online suggests a different sequence of events.
