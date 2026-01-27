403
Trump Reverses Course, Commends UK Troops After Backlash
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed admiration for British service members following strong criticism triggered by his earlier dismissive comments, which angered veterans and officials across Europe.
Earlier in the week, Trump faced intense backlash after asserting that allied forces “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines” throughout the two-decade, US-led mission in Afghanistan.
He further claimed that the United States “never needed” assistance from its partners.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the statements as “insulting and frankly appalling,” indicating that Trump ought to issue an apology for the remarks.
On Saturday, however, Trump softened his stance and publicly recognized the contribution of British forces.
“The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America! In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
“It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The UK Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the USA!). We love you all, and always will!” he added.
NATO countries became involved in the Afghanistan campaign in 2001 after the United States invoked Article 5, the alliance’s collective defense provision, in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
