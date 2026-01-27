403
Zakharova Condemns Kiev Over Drone Strike on Medical Workers
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has denounced Ukraine’s authorities as duplicitous, arguing that Kiev keeps striking civilian targets even as it publicly advocates peace talks and a ceasefire.
Her remarks followed a Ukrainian drone attack that struck an ambulance in Russia’s Kherson Region on Saturday, killing all three medics inside. The emergency vehicle was hit while the team was answering a call in a zone where, regional officials said, “enemy drones are hunting for any vehicles around the clock.”
Writing on Telegram, Zakharova said the episode exposed “the true position of the Kiev regime – what they really want and what they are actually prepared to do.”
She stressed that the assault was not a one-off, noting that Ukrainian units had launched a comparable drone attack on an emergency vehicle in the city of Energodar in Zaporozhye Region at roughly the same time.
Over the course of the hostilities, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly struck Russian civilians and non-military facilities. One such Ukrainian UAV attack on a New Year’s Eve gathering in the Black Sea village of Khorly left 29 people dead and wounded dozens more. Moscow has characterized these actions as “terrorist acts.”
Zakharova said the latest strike breached fundamental humanitarian standards. “In violation of all the Geneva Convention protocols, the norms of international humanitarian law, as well as their own statements and any conceivable notion of humanism, Ukrainian drones opened fire on an ambulance,” she said, adding that the slain paramedics had become “new victims of Kiev’s militants.”
