403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China’s Xi Jinping Hails Strong Ties with India on Republic Day
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Monday for India’s 77th Republic Day, describing the two countries as “good neighbors, friends and partners.”
In his message, Xi noted that China-India relations have continued to improve over the past year, benefiting both nations and their citizens, while also contributing to global peace and prosperity. He referred to the two countries as the “dragon and the elephant dancing together” and expressed hope that both sides will maintain their “partnership for cooperation and opportunities for development.”
The message comes as India and China work to normalize relations after nearly four years of border tensions, including the 2020 clashes that resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers. Following those incidents, India banned the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok and imposed restrictions on Chinese investment.
Despite past tensions, bilateral trade has remained robust, reaching roughly $130 billion. In October 2025, India and China resumed direct flights after a five-year suspension.
India celebrated Republic Day on Monday with a military parade displaying its missiles, warplanes, newly-raised units, and other weapon systems. The events were attended by European Union Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as chief guests.
In his message, Xi noted that China-India relations have continued to improve over the past year, benefiting both nations and their citizens, while also contributing to global peace and prosperity. He referred to the two countries as the “dragon and the elephant dancing together” and expressed hope that both sides will maintain their “partnership for cooperation and opportunities for development.”
The message comes as India and China work to normalize relations after nearly four years of border tensions, including the 2020 clashes that resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers. Following those incidents, India banned the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok and imposed restrictions on Chinese investment.
Despite past tensions, bilateral trade has remained robust, reaching roughly $130 billion. In October 2025, India and China resumed direct flights after a five-year suspension.
India celebrated Republic Day on Monday with a military parade displaying its missiles, warplanes, newly-raised units, and other weapon systems. The events were attended by European Union Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as chief guests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment