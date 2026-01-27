403
Kremlin Describes European Leaders as “Weak”
(MENAFN) Europe is currently governed by a “weak generation” of politicians, incapable of standing up to US President Donald Trump’s “assertiveness,” according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in an interview.
He noted that the American leader structures his political strategy around the principles of harsh, uncompromising business, employing them to safeguard both his personal interests and those of the United States.
During a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned European nations against accepting “the law of the strongest” or succumbing to “vassalization.”
Macron accused the United States of jeopardizing European trade interests through maximalist demands and tariffs explicitly intended to weaken and dominate them.
His remarks came in response to Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on countries that resist his plans for annexing Greenland.
“Trump remains a proponent of solving everything by force,” Peskov stated. “In our view, this is about bending others over the knee – and those who bend will continue to bend.”
He added that such tactics “do not quite align with our approaches to a multipolar world.”
Peskov attributed recent global shifts to the longstanding double standards and duplicity that Europe exhibited for decades. In an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, he said that Europe had been “thrown into an uproar” after Trump disclosed his correspondence with Macron, whereas no comparable reaction occurred when Macron released his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
