Transition Metals Drilling Returns Broad Intervals Of Copper And 3E PGE (Pt + Pd + Au) Mineralization At The Saturday Night Project

Drilling has significantly expanded the known mineralized footprint of magmatic sulphide mineralization associated with the basal portions of the Saturday Night intrusion.

The newly identified PGE-Ni-Cu mineralized envelope, measuring approximately 800m by 200m, remains open in all directions.

SN-25-03-X (extension) intersected 14.44m of 0.61 g/t 3E PGE (3E PGE = Pt + Pd + Au) & 0.13% Cu, including 4.64m of 1.24 g/t 3E PGE & 0.21% Cu, and including 0.60m of 2.45 g/t 3E PGE & 0.30% Cu.

SN-25-04 intersected 10.33m of 0.38 g/t 3E PGE & 0.17% Cu, including 6.39m of 0.45 g/t 3E PGE & 0.18% Cu, and including 0.62m of 0.99 g/t 3E PGE & 0.34% Cu. SN-25-05 intersected 10.75m of 0.76 g/t 3E PGE & 0.18% Cu, including 5.05m of 1.40 g/t 3E PGE & 0.31% Cu, and including 1.03m of 1.98 g/t 3E PGE & 0.29% Cu. Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company"), is pleased to disclose assay results from drilling completed in December 2025 at its 100%-owned Saturday Night PGE Project, located approximately 30 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ontario (see news release dated November 10, 2025 ). The program saw the extension of hole SN-25-03-X beyond the basal contact, plus the addition of two new holes (SN-25-04 and SN-25-05), totaling a combined 1,463 metres. All holes intersected broad intervals of PGE-Ni-Cu mineralization occurring along the basal contact of the Saturday Night layered intrusion. Commenting on the results, CEO Scott McLean stated, "We are very encouraged by the thick sequences of differentiated Mid-Continental Rift (MCR) intrusion we have drilled at Saturday Night, with the growing footprint of the mineralizing system we are defining. We see similarities to the proximal phases to the higher-grade sequences we previously encountered at our nearby Sunday Lake discovery, where historic drilling in 2019 returned values including 41.20m of 5.51 g/t 3E PGE and 0.57% Cu, including a higher-grade interval of 8.30m of 13.06 g/t 3E PGE and 1.23% Cu in hole SL-19-26. These results reinforce our interpretation that Saturday Night represents a large, fertile magmatic system and further supports its potential to host higher-grade mineralization similar to that identified at Sunday Lake." Discussion of Drill Results Drilling to date has significantly expanded the known footprint of mineralization associated with a large, layered MCR intrusive, hosting PGE-Cu-Ni mineralization along basal contacts. Select highlight assay intervals from recent drilling are contained in Table 1, with Table 2 containing drill collar information. A Property location map in Figures 1 and a North-South drill hole section depicted in Figure 2. Drill hole SN-25-03 was designed in an earlier exploration program in 2025 as a larger down-dip step-out, however was terminated at a depth of 830-metres, before being able to reach the ultramafic series and basal contact, where mineralization was anticipated (see news release dated March 26, 2025 ). This hole, after extension to a depth of 942 metres (drill hole extension; SN-25-03-X), and intersected a broad PGE mineralized sequence occurring along the basal contact. Table 1: Highlight results from hole SN-25-03-X, SN-25-04, and SN-25-05.

Drill Hole ID From To Length Pt Pd Au Cu Ni 3E PGE* CuEq* units (m) (m) (m) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (wt. %) (wt. %) (ppm) (wt. %) SN-25-03-X 887.74 902.18 14.44 0.33 0.21 0.07 0.13 0.06 0.61 0.49 including 892.26 901.13 8.87 0.48 0.31 0.10 0.17 0.07 0.89 0.71 including 896.49 901.13 4.64 0.67 0.45 0.12 0.21 0.07 1.24 0.97 including 900.00 900.60 0.60 1.34 0.89 0.21 0.30 0.13 2.45 1.91 SN-25-04 617.16 627.49 10.33 0.17 0.10 0.11 0.17 0.06 0.38 0.41 including 621.10 627.49 6.39 0.22 0.14 0.09 0.18 0.05 0.45 0.51 including 622.52 623.14 0.62 0.50 0.28 0.21 0.34 0.15 0.99 1.12 SN-25-05 578.56 589.31 10.75 0.42 0.23 0.11 0.18 0.06 0.76 0.89 including 582.20 587.25 5.05 0.77 0.44 0.19 0.31 0.10 1.40 1.62 including 584.00 585.03 1.03 1.13 0.65 0.20 0.29 0.13 1.98 2.34

*Note: 3E PGE = (Pt + Pd + Au), Copper equivalent (CuEq) values are based on assumed SPOT metal prices as of Jan 19th, 2026, using US$5.9088/lb Cu, US$8.2282/lb Ni, US$4,678.29/oz Au, US$2,380.50/oz Pt and US$1,886.50/oz Pd. No current or historical metallurgical work, nor economic analysis, has been completed, and therefore recoveries are assumed to be 100%, with 100% payable metals. The use of CuEq values are conceptual in nature, and are intended for exploration comparison purposes only, and do not represent an economic analysis. Lengths reported represent core length, insufficient work has been completed to determine true widths.

The two additional in-fill drill holes, SN-25-04 and SN-25-05, were designed to test mineralization continuity along the basal contact between SN-25-03-X and the existing up-dip holes SN-16-01 and SN-25-02. Geological units encountered correlate well, and mineralization along the basal contact is consistent and interpreted to be continuous between holes.

In total, the Company has now completed five drill holes (inclusive of the extension hole describe above) for a total of 3,481 metres at Saturday Night. All holes have intersected a thick, layered intrusion containing extensive intervals of magmatic sulphides enriched in platinum, palladium, gold, copper, and nickel, with mineralization intensifying toward the basal contact. Combined, this new drilling expands the known mineralized footprint, now measuring approximately 800 metres by 200 metres and remains open in all directions.







Figure 1: Saturday Night PGE Property location map on regional total field magnetics. The Sars depict known magnetic features associated with MCR mineralized intrusions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Table 2: Drill hole collar information.

Drill Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length units (mE) (mN) (o) (o) (m) SN-25-03-X* 319,741 5,390,080 201° -70° 942 SN-25-04 319,746 5,390,088 35° -85° 674 SN-25-05 319,746 5,390,090 340° -70° 677



*Notes: Coordinates are in UTM NAD83, Zone 16N, in metres. Drill hole SN-25-03-X is an extension of hole SN-25-03, which previously terminated at a death of 830m. Dip is reported as negative below horizontal. Lengths reported are in metres, and represent core length, insufficient work has been completed to determine true widths.







Figure 2: Saturday Night Project North-South cross-section, looking west, including interpreted geology and mineralization intersected with a 200m influence.

*Note: 3E PGE = (Pt + Pd + Au), Coordinates are in UTM NAD83, Zone 16N, in metres. Lengths reported are in metres, and represent core length, insufficient work has been completed to determine true widths.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Next Steps

The Company is actively expanding its understanding of the Saturday Night PGE-rich intrusion and is undertaking various studies and 3D modeling activities, including physical rock-property analysis, to better constrain geophysical inversion models. In the coming months, the Company is planning additional geophysical surveys and 3D modeling to enhance drill targeting.

About the Saturday Night Project

The Saturday Night Project, wholly owned by Transition Metals, comprises 63 staked mining claims situated in Fowler Township, located approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, within the Robinson Superior Treaty area. The project has year-round road access to a main highway and is close to infrastructure. The exploration work to date has confirmed that a magnetic anomaly found on the Property is linked to an underlying mafic-ultramafic intrusion (SNI), which is interpreted to have originated during the Proterozoic era and is associated with the renowned Midcontinental Rift (MCR).

The MCR is a geological feature that extends over 2,000 kilometres across the heart of North America. It formed around 1.1 billion years ago as the North American craton began to rift. Notably, the early stages of this rift (referred to as 'early-rift') are associated with the presence of mafic to ultramafic intrusive rocks that contain significant quantities of platinum group elements (PGEs). Nearby MCR related deposits include the Thunder Bay North and Sunday Lake deposit. The Sunday Lake deposit was discovered by Transition in partnership with Impala Platinum in 2013. Other rift related Ni-Cu and PGE-bearing systems include the Eagle deposit located in Michigan, and the Tamarack and Duluth deposits located in Minnesota. The Saturday Night Project is currently in the early exploration phase, with ongoing assessments aimed at determining the potential of the Property to host PGE mineralization of interest. The Property is subject to an underlying 1.0% Net Smelter Return royalty (see company press releases dated September 8, 2020 ).

2026 AME Roundup Conference

Company personnel, including CEO Scott McLean, COO Greg Collins, and Corporate Development Manager Bill Stormont will be exhibiting in person at the AME Roundup 2026 in Vancouver on Wednesday, January 28th and Thursday, January 29th in AME's Project Generators' Hub. Inquiries to arrange meetings can be directed to Bill Stormont by e-mail (...), or by telephone (+1 (778) 868-9571).

Qualified Person

The technical elements of this news release have been approved by Mr. Benjamin Williams, P.Geo. (PGO), Exploration Manager of Transition Metals Corp., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

Further information is available at or by contacting:

Scott McLean

President and CEO

Transition Metals Corp.

Tel: (705) 667-6178

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







