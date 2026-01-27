403
Four Dead, 6 Injured In Hostel Fire Near Moscow
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Four people, all Cuban nationals, were killed and six others injured in a fire at a hostel in Moscow, said local authorities on Tuesday.
Russian News Agency (TASS) quoted Moscow emergency services as saying that the fire broke out in the early morning hours inside the building in the Balashikha district.
Firefighters and paramedics responded immediately, bringing the blaze under control and evacuating the building's occupants, said the emergency services.
Authorities added that all the victims were Cuban citizens and that the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their exact condition is not yet known.
The Russian Investigative Committee added that the initial findings suggest the fire may have been caused by a violation of safety regulations or negligence in handling fire hazards within the building.
Authorities confirmed that a technical examination of the site is ongoing, along with taking statements from witnesses and guesthouse staff, in preparation for taking the necessary legal action based on the investigation's findings. (end)
