Prime Minister Receives Written Message From Mozambique's Minister Of External Affairs

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received today a written message from Minister of External Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Mozambique HE Maria Lucas, pertaining to bilateral relations and the means to enhance them.

The message was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during his meeting today with Ambassador of the Republic of Mozambique to the state HE Isac Mamudo Massamby.