Solid State Relay Market Report 2026-2030 - Electric Vehicle Boom Fuels Solid State Relay Demand, Revolutionizing Power Management In Evs

The solid-state relay (SSR) market has exhibited robust growth and continues to promise substantial expansion. Valued at $1.56 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach $1.67 billion by 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth is buoyed by factors such as rising industrial automation, increased adoption of electronic switching devices, and demand from the energy and infrastructure sectors. Key technological advancements in semiconductor materials have facilitated the development of more compact, reliable relays.

Looking forward, the SSR market is anticipated to grow to $2.17 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8%. This forecasted growth is propelled by the rise in electric mobility, heightened demand in industrial OEM applications, and integration with smart devices. The market trends highlight a shift towards miniaturization, high-speed switching, enhanced energy efficiency, and superior electrical isolation technologies.

Electric vehicles (EVs) play a pivotal role in driving the SSR market. Solid-state relays offer longer operational lifespans and better battery isolation capabilities than mechanical relays, thus supporting the shift towards sustainable energy solutions. As reported by the International Energy Agency, nearly 14 million electric cars were sold globally in 2023, accounting for 18% of total car sales-a notable increase from 14% in 2022. This surge underscores the growing influence of EV demand on SSR market dynamics.

Leading SSR manufacturers are investing in innovation, targeting high-endurance, temperature-resistant, and compact energy-efficient designs to meet the escalating needs for industrial automation and power control. Littelfuse Inc., for instance, introduced the SRP1 Solid-State Relay family in August 2024, featuring high-endurance SSRs with over 750,000 life-stress cycles capability, catering to sectors like HVAC systems and food-and-beverage equipment.

In acquisition news, Hongfa Group, a China-based relay manufacturer, acquired HELLA's global relay business in November 2023. This strategic move enhances Hongfa's global footprint and leverages HELLA's expertise, aligning with trends in electric mobility and autonomous driving sectors.

The market landscape is influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, affecting semiconductor import and export costs. Particularly impacting Asia-Pacific regions, the tariffs have driven local manufacturing and innovation in cost-efficient SSR designs, providing avenues for market resilience.

