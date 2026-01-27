Car Insurance Market Size To Hit $2.86 Trillion By 2031 Growing At 6% CAGR And Led By Third-Party Liability, Says Mordor Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in the global car insurance market is driven by mandatory liability laws expanding in emerging markets, rising DTC distribution channels and a strong expansion in Asia-Pacific region. Hyderabad, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence's latest report, the car insurance market size USD 2.1 trillion in 2026 to about USD 2.8 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.05%. This growth is being driven by stricter liability requirements across multiple regions, increasing claims costs, and rapid digitalization of insurance sales and servicing. Regulatory changes in both developed and emerging markets are supporting higher premium volumes, while direct-to-consumer platforms are gaining popularity as buyers seek greater transparency and faster purchasing experiences. At the same time, industry consolidation underscores the need for scale to sustain underwriting performance and ongoing technology investments. Car Insurance Market Share by Region North America continues to represent a significant portion of the global landscape, supported by tighter regulatory frameworks and evolving risk-based pricing linked to climate events. Policy revisions across key states are increasing mandatory coverage requirements, which is translating into higher baseline premiums for insurers. At the same time, more frequent severe weather events are influencing underwriting and rate-setting practices, reinforcing the need for dynamic risk assessment. Digital-first distribution is gaining momentum as well, reflecting a clear shift in how consumers purchase coverage. Together, these factors are reinforcing the car insurance market value across the region. Asia-Pacific continues to stand out as a key growth engine for the car insurance market, supported by rapid vehicle adoption, regulatory evolution, and rising insurer participation. Expanding electric vehicle adoption across major economies is reshaping risk profiles and prompting more flexible pricing approaches, while structural reforms are encouraging greater involvement from international insurers. Markets across the region are also benefiting from deeper integration between automakers and insurers, with manufacturer-led initiatives influencing product design and distribution. Together, these developments are strengthening market depth and accelerating the region's long-term expansion. Car Insurance Market Growth Drivers Rapid Shift Toward Digital-First Insurance Distribution Digital and direct purchasing channels have become a central force shaping how consumers access auto coverage, reflecting broader car insurance market trends toward speed, transparency, and convenience. Online comparison tools, instant quotes, and embedded insurance options within dealership and vehicle purchase journeys are reducing reliance on traditional agent-led models. As customer expectations evolve, insurers are increasingly focused on seamless digital experiences, personalized pricing, and real-time underwriting capabilities. This shift is pushing established players to modernize legacy systems and collaborate with technology partners, while digitally native insurers continue to raise the bar for service delivery and customer engagement. Rising Claims Pressure Reshaping Insurer Profitability Accident frequency and escalating claims costs are putting sustained pressure on insurer margins across the car insurance landscape. Higher repair expenses driven by complex vehicle components, prolonged repair timelines, and labor constraints are increasing overall claim severity. Weather-related damage and growing legal and medical costs are further intensifying loss pressures, particularly in liability-driven claims. As a result, insurers are seeking more agile pricing strategies and operational efficiencies, including greater use of automation and advanced claims management tools, while navigating regulatory limits and affordability concerns in tightly controlled markets. Major Segments Highlighted in the Car Insurance Market Report By Coverage Third-Party Liability Collision Comprehensive Others By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles Others By Distribution Channel Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Intermediated Agents Brokers Bancassurance Other traditional third-party channels Embedded Insurance offered as an add-on within another purchase journey By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico South America Brazil Peru Chile

Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain BENELUX Belgium Netherlands Luxembourg Nordics Sweden Norway Denmark Finland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China

India Japan South Korea Australia South East Asia Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East and Africa Overview – Car Insurance Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 2.13 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 2.86 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Policy Coverage, By Vehicle Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

