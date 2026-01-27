Car Insurance Market Size To Hit $2.86 Trillion By 2031 Growing At 6% CAGR And Led By Third-Party Liability, Says Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020-2031
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 2.13 Trillion
|Market Size Forecast 2031
|USD 2.86 Trillion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during 2026-2031
|Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
|Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
|Segments Covered
|By Policy Coverage, By Vehicle Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
- State Farm
- Progressive Corporation
- Berkshire Hathaway (GEICO)
- Allstate Corporation
- USAA
- Zurich Insurance Group
- AXA SA
- Liberty Mutual Group
- Ping An Insurance
- PICC Property & Casualty
- Allianz SE
- Generali Group
- Direct Line Group
- Nationwide Mutual
- Travelers Companies
- American Family Insurance
- Farmers Insurance Group
- Chubb Ltd.
- ICICI Lombard GIC
- Aviva plc
- Admiral Group
- Tokio Marine Holdings
- QBE Insurance Group
- MAPFRE SA
- Discovery Insure
A bout Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
