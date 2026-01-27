403
Eleven Kidnapped Victims Rescued in Nigeria
(MENAFN) Nigerian military units liberated 11 kidnapping victims during a nighttime tactical strike Tuesday, concluding their 92-day imprisonment.
The rescue mission unfolded late Monday near the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway after sophisticated monitoring systems pinpointed the abductors' location, the army announced on US social media platform X. Captors abandoned their hostages and escaped as forces closed in.
Among those freed were three minors, all seized from the Gada Mallam Maman settlement in October, military officials confirmed.
Nigeria continues grappling with entrenched security turmoil characterized by mass abductions, armed banditry, and insurgent attacks—predominantly afflicting northwestern and central territories.
The crisis has attracted heightened international scrutiny in recent months. US officials have alleged violence in certain regions constitutes systematic persecution of Christian populations, with some observers characterizing elements of the bloodshed as religiously motivated assaults.
Abuja has firmly dismissed allegations of genocide or faith-based persecution, maintaining that both Christian and Muslim populations suffer equally. Authorities attribute the violence to organized crime, economic deprivation, and broader socio-economic pressures rather than religious targeting.
In late 2024, US forces conducted aerial bombardments against militant strongholds in northwestern Nigeria through coordinated operations with Abuja—part of joint counterterrorism efforts designed to dismantle extremist infrastructure.
The Tuesday rescue operation represents a tactical success amid Nigeria's ongoing struggle to neutralize criminal networks that have displaced thousands and devastated rural communities across multiple states. Security analysts note kidnapping-for-ransom has evolved into a lucrative criminal enterprise, with gangs operating with relative impunity in ungoverned spaces.
