Trump Deploys Border Czar to Minnesota After Fatal Shootings
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota as tensions mount following two fatal shootings by immigration enforcement agents.
"I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight," Trump wrote on his social media platform, noting that Homan “has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there.”
Homan, who oversees US border security and leads mass deportation operations, was described by Trump as “tough but fair, and will report directly” to him.
Trump also mentioned that a “major investigation” is underway in Minnesota related to alleged fraud, which he suggested is “at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets.” He previously claimed that local officials are using the events as a “cover-up” for allegedly misappropriated public funds.
The accusations are linked to unverified claims from a right-wing influencer alleging fraud at Minneapolis-area daycare centers, particularly those run by Somali residents, which local authorities have denied.
The White House stated that Homan will oversee Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota “to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.”
“In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding citizens in Minnesota,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on social media.
US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described Homan’s deployment as “good news for peace, safety, and accountability in Minneapolis,” adding, “We continue to call on the leadership in Minnesota to allow for state and local partnership in our public safety mission.”
