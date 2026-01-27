403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France to Replace US Videoconferencing Tools with Local App
(MENAFN) French authorities are preparing to phase out American videoconferencing platforms, including Teams and Zoom, within the next year, replacing them with a homegrown application, Minister Delegate for the Civil Service David Amiel announced on Saturday. He said the country needs to “detoxify itself” from reliance on US technology.
Currently, most European data is stored on American cloud services, with firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google controlling more than two-thirds of the market, while US-based artificial intelligence companies dominate the emerging AI sector. A recent European Parliament report highlighted that the bloc depends on non-EU countries for over 80% of its digital infrastructure, products, services, and intellectual property.
“We have become dependent on Teams and Zoom,” Amiel said in an interview, emphasizing that the government must “ensure the security of our communications in all circumstances.”
The new platform, named Visio, is set to be deployed across French government departments by 2027. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to issue a formal circular to implement the plan.
The dominance of US tech services has gained renewed attention amid rising transatlantic tensions during US President Donald Trump’s first year back in office. Repeated tariff threats and his controversial push to acquire Greenland have fueled doubts about the reliability of American support, prompting EU countries to reconsider their dependence on long-standing allies.
Last year, media reports indicated that European governments and businesses were beginning to explore alternatives to major US cloud providers, citing concerns over data sovereignty, privacy, and potential political leverage. Early this year, Miguel De Bruycker, director of the Center for Cybersecurity Belgium, warned that the EU has “lost the internet” due to the inability to fully store data within the bloc, and noted that AI regulations were hindering technological solutions to the problem.
Currently, most European data is stored on American cloud services, with firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google controlling more than two-thirds of the market, while US-based artificial intelligence companies dominate the emerging AI sector. A recent European Parliament report highlighted that the bloc depends on non-EU countries for over 80% of its digital infrastructure, products, services, and intellectual property.
“We have become dependent on Teams and Zoom,” Amiel said in an interview, emphasizing that the government must “ensure the security of our communications in all circumstances.”
The new platform, named Visio, is set to be deployed across French government departments by 2027. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to issue a formal circular to implement the plan.
The dominance of US tech services has gained renewed attention amid rising transatlantic tensions during US President Donald Trump’s first year back in office. Repeated tariff threats and his controversial push to acquire Greenland have fueled doubts about the reliability of American support, prompting EU countries to reconsider their dependence on long-standing allies.
Last year, media reports indicated that European governments and businesses were beginning to explore alternatives to major US cloud providers, citing concerns over data sovereignty, privacy, and potential political leverage. Early this year, Miguel De Bruycker, director of the Center for Cybersecurity Belgium, warned that the EU has “lost the internet” due to the inability to fully store data within the bloc, and noted that AI regulations were hindering technological solutions to the problem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment