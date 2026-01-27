403
Fidan Holds Talks with French Counterpart in Ankara
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, on Tuesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
The two officials held discussions in the capital city of Ankara, focusing on bilateral relations and ongoing diplomatic cooperation between the two countries, the sources said. No further details about the topics covered or outcomes of the meeting were provided.
The encounter highlights continued efforts by Türkiye and France to maintain open communication channels and strengthen collaboration on regional and international issues.
