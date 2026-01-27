403
US Faces Risk of Partial Government Shutdown Amid Political Tensions
(MENAFN) The United States is confronting the possibility of another partial federal government shutdown as Democratic lawmakers signal they may block funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), heightening political tensions in Washington.
Tensions escalated recently in Minnesota after a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse. In response, Democratic members of Congress have indicated they will withhold support for any budget bill that includes DHS funding, significantly increasing the likelihood of a partial shutdown.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the incident “appalling” in a social media statement and warned that Senate Democrats “will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.”
If no agreement is reached, a partial shutdown could begin at midnight on Friday. Meanwhile, more than 60 Minnesota-based corporate leaders, including executives from Target and Best Buy, have urged federal, state, and local authorities to de-escalate the situation immediately.
