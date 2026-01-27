403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump, Minnesota Governor Hold Phone Talks
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken by phone with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, marking the first indication of de-escalation between the two after disputes over the deployment of federal immigration agents to Minneapolis, according to reports.
The call took place Monday, two days after a 37-year-old U.S. citizen was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents during a protest in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the victim brandished a firearm at agents. He is the second American to die since DHS ordered an additional 2,000 ICE, Border Patrol, and federal personnel to the city earlier this month.
“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota,” Trump posted on his social media account. “It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”
During the conversation, Trump requested that Minnesota authorities hand over “any and all criminals that they have in their possession,” likely referring to illegal immigrants who have committed crimes while in the U.S. Trump said Walz “very respectfully” understood the request, and the two leaders plan to speak again “in the near future.”
Walz has so far resisted cooperating with federal immigration operations and previously called on Trump to “pull these 3,000 untrained agents out of Minnesota before they kill another person.” While it remains unclear if Walz will comply with Trump’s demands, the phone call signals mutual interest in reducing tensions.
On Sunday, CEOs from 60 Minnesota-based companies urged “an immediate deescalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions.” Trump similarly called for Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to “formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation’s Laws, rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence.”
DHS reports that 1,360 criminal illegal aliens remain in state and local custody in Minnesota, while 470 have been released. Since the first federal agents arrived last month, ICE says it has arrested “3,000 criminal illegal aliens including vicious murderers, rapists, child pedophiles.”
The call took place Monday, two days after a 37-year-old U.S. citizen was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents during a protest in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the victim brandished a firearm at agents. He is the second American to die since DHS ordered an additional 2,000 ICE, Border Patrol, and federal personnel to the city earlier this month.
“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota,” Trump posted on his social media account. “It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”
During the conversation, Trump requested that Minnesota authorities hand over “any and all criminals that they have in their possession,” likely referring to illegal immigrants who have committed crimes while in the U.S. Trump said Walz “very respectfully” understood the request, and the two leaders plan to speak again “in the near future.”
Walz has so far resisted cooperating with federal immigration operations and previously called on Trump to “pull these 3,000 untrained agents out of Minnesota before they kill another person.” While it remains unclear if Walz will comply with Trump’s demands, the phone call signals mutual interest in reducing tensions.
On Sunday, CEOs from 60 Minnesota-based companies urged “an immediate deescalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions.” Trump similarly called for Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to “formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation’s Laws, rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence.”
DHS reports that 1,360 criminal illegal aliens remain in state and local custody in Minnesota, while 470 have been released. Since the first federal agents arrived last month, ICE says it has arrested “3,000 criminal illegal aliens including vicious murderers, rapists, child pedophiles.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment