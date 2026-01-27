Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Analysis Report 2026-2030: Statistics, Segmentation, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The report offers a comprehensive view of the MID market, detailing industry statistics, market segmentation, trends, and opportunities. It provides a granular analysis of the current and future market landscape, facilitating strategic planning for stakeholders operating within this dynamic environment.



The molded interconnect device (MID) market has exhibited significant growth recently, with projections showing a climb from $2 billion in 2025 to $2.31 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This increase is driven by advancements in miniaturized electronics, early adoption within automotive and consumer devices, and the broader expansion of compact electromechanical components.

Looking forward to 2030, the MID market is slated to reach $4.08 billion, continuing at a CAGR of 15.3%. This growth trajectory is fueled by demands for high-density interconnect solutions, burgeoning wearable and medical device sectors, and expanded integration into antenna and RF modules. Additional drivers include the advancement of automated LDS and two-shot molding processes and the creation of smart connected MID components.

The surge in IoT devices represents a key market driver, as these require efficient and compact electronic designs. Over 16.6 billion IoT devices were connected by the end of 2023, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. MIDs, which integrate circuits onto 3D structures, fulfill the need for high-efficiency designs in IoT applications.

Industry leaders are focusing on innovative products like light antennas to enhance market presence. In February 2023, pureLiFi Limited introduced a DIY-ready LiFi light antenna technology, emphasizing superior integration into smartphones and connected devices. LiFi, noted for surpassing WiFi and 5G in terms of speed and security, leverages the light spectrum for wireless communications.

In a strategic move, TE Connectivity Ltd. acquired Schaffner Holding AG in October 2023, aiming to enrich its electromagnetic solutions portfolio, especially in industrial and automotive contexts. This acquisition underscores an effort to penetrate electrification and power-quality markets further.

The MID market faces challenges from fluctuating trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs for polymers and metal plating materials. Consequently, sectors across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America witness higher production costs. However, these tariffs have catalyzed a trend towards regionalized manufacturing and innovative cost-efficient technologies.

Prominent players in the MID market include Molex LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, among others. Asia-Pacific is identified as the dominant region for MID market share in 2025 and is predicted to maintain its robust growth trajectory.

Research Scope:



Markets Covered: Antenna and Connectivity Modules, Connectors and Switches, Sensors, Lighting across applications such as Automotive, Consumer Products, Healthcare, Industrial, Military and Aerospace, Telecommunication, and Computing.

Companies Mentioned: Molex LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, 2E mechatronic GmbH & Co. KG, and more.

Geographic Coverage: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa. Time Series: Five-year historical data and ten-year forecast. Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

