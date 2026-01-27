Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, EU Finalize Landmark Trade Deal


2026-01-27 06:28:36
(MENAFN) India and the European Union have concluded a major trade deal during a summit in New Delhi, according to reports.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the agreement “the mother of all deals.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the pact in a televised address on Tuesday, stating that it will foster innovation and strengthen cooperation between India and the EU.

Von der Leyen added that the agreement will establish a free trade zone encompassing 2 billion people, bringing benefits to both India and the European bloc.

