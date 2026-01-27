Kanye West Sorry For Antisemitic Remarks, Reveals Impulsive Behaviour After Bipolar Diagnosis

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has taken a moment to formally apologise for his behaviour in recent years.

Going an unconventional way, West placed a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal and addressed his controversies. He also revealed being diagnosed with a brain injury, adding that it contributed to his mental health, as per Variety.

"Twenty-five years ago, I was in a car accident that broke my jaw and caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain. At the time, the focus was on the visible damage-the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma. The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed. Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It wasn't properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis," he was quoted as saying by Variety.

The rapper went on to share how he "lost touch with reality" and "ignored the problem".

"Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognisable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self," he added.

In the statement, he also opened up on his controversial moments, including selling T-shirts with a swastika and wrote, "In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find... and even sold T-shirts bearing it."

Expressing deep regret and accountability for his actions, Ye shared, "It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

The 48-year-old went on to write about a phase in 2025 when he experienced a "four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour", adding how his wife, Bianca Censori, encouraged him to receive help.

Before concluding, West sought forgiveness and understanding from his fans and followers, stating, "As I find my new baseline and new centre through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity. I am pouring my energy into positive, meaningful art: music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world."

Over the past years, Kanye 'Ye' West has time and again generated controversy through his antisemitic remarks, social media feuds, public conduct, and more.