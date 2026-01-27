Elegancia Steel, A Subsidiary Of Estithmar Holding, Appointed To Provide Supervision Services For Steel Structures And Metal Works Of One Of The World's Largest Agri-Industrial Projects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Elegancia Steel, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C., has been appointed to provide supervision services for the steel structures and metal cladding works of the Baladna Integrated Dairy Project in Adrar Province, Algeria. The project is considered one of the largest of its kind globally, spanning a total area of approximately 2.36 million square meters.. Elegancia Steel's scope of work includes supervising the design, supply, and installation of steel structures and metal cladding works for Phase One of the project, which comprises dairy farms, the main hub, operational hubs, accommodation complexes, manufacturing facility warehouses, in addition to all related operational and functional buildings.

Baladna Algeria project is one of the world's largest integrated cattle farming, milk, and feed production projects, developed to support food security objectives and promote sustainable agricultural development in Algeria. The project has been designed as a fully integrated production system, relying on advanced agricultural technologies and large-scale infrastructure to strengthen local supply chains, enhance self-sufficiency, and create long-term economic and social value.

Eyad Elkhorebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Elegancia Contracting & Industries, stated that this appointment reflects the confidence placed in Elegancia Steel's technical expertise and its ability to deliver specialized supervision services for large-scale and complex industrial projects. He noted that the company's involvement in the Baladna Integrated Dairy Project reaffirms its commitment to engineering excellence, quality, and supporting strategic projects that contribute to food security and sustainable growth across the region.

Ashraf Eisouh, General Manager of Elegancia Steel, stated that the project brings together multiple facilities and functions within a single development, requiring disciplined coordination and consistent application of standards across all works. He emphasized that the company's priority is to support smooth execution on site while ensuring alignment with the project's technical requirements and delivery timelines.

Elegancia Steel operates under Elegancia Contracting & Industries, providing specialized services in steel fabrication and supervision of steel and metal works for large-scale and technically complex projects. The company has contributed to major infrastructure projects associated with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, serves as an approved steel supplier for industrial facilities and the oil and gas sector in Ras Laffan, and has delivered steel structure works for several major projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including infrastructure works of the sports boulevard in Riyadh, in addition to other industrial and commercial projects within its regional portfolio.