US Says Iranian-Installed Government in Iraq will Not Workout
(MENAFN) The United States has warned that it will not engage effectively with an Iraqi government perceived to be installed by Iran, as stated by Washington officials.
Tom Barrack, the US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, made the remarks on Monday, posting on the social media platform X: "On Iraq, the US position remains clear: a government installed by Iran will not be successful, neither for Iraqi or Syrian aspirations for a brighter future, nor for an effective partnership with the United States."
Barrack shared these comments following a “productive phone call” with Masoud Barzani, the leader of northern Iraq’s Kurdistan Democratic Party, during which they discussed developments in Syria and the ongoing ceasefire between Damascus and the YPG/SDF armed group.
He highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid to reach vulnerable populations in Ayn al-Arab, located in Aleppo province. Barrack also stressed that Iraq forming a government that cooperates with neighboring countries and Western powers is crucial for regional stability and prosperity, according to reports.
The Ayn al-Arab district remains under YPG/SDF control, with Damascus recently extending the ceasefire with the group by 15 days.
Barrack’s discussion with Barzani came shortly after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani spoke on Sunday. The two officials addressed Iraq’s “ongoing deliberations” over government formation and emphasized a “shared commitment” to positioning the country as a driver of stability, prosperity, and security in the Middle East, according to statements released by the US State Department.
