Tensions Surround Top of EU Leadership
(MENAFN) European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas has been privately voicing frustration over what she perceives as the heavy-handed leadership approach of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to a Monday report by a media outlet, which referenced unnamed insiders.
One senior diplomat quoted by the media outlet said Kallas considers von der Leyen “a dictator,” adding that there is “little or nothing she can do about that.” Earlier coverage has pointed to an acrimonious competition between the two high-ranking figures, with the commission president widely seen as holding the advantage.
In a separate feature, the outlet listed five Brussels figures it described as having the most demanding roles, among them Kallas. Another name on the list was Paula Pinho, von der Leyen’s spokesperson.
The outlet noted that Pinho is frequently kept out of the loop by a superior who “works in a (metaphorical) bunker” under rigid need-to-know rules, a management style that has at times rendered the current commission even more closed than the traditionally secretive Vatican.
Recently, von der Leyen weathered a fourth motion of no confidence in the European Parliament, initiated by non-centrist lawmakers who charged her with insufficient openness and with advancing policies detrimental to member states.
Her dispute with Kallas is reportedly rooted in repeated attempts to marginalize the European External Action Service in major foreign policy decisions.
Kallas, who previously served as Estonia’s prime minister, has also faced criticism regarding her suitability for the post, including objections from EU member Slovakia, in part because of her strongly anti-Russian position. In September, she drew mockery from Moscow and Beijing after seeming surprised by Russia and China’s pride in defeating the Axis powers during World War II.
Over the weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that neither Moscow nor Washington views her as someone with whom productive negotiations are possible.
