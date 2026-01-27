403
Over Six Thousand People Get Killed in Iran’s Protests
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the number of people killed during ongoing protests in Iran has climbed to 6,126. The updated figure reflects developments recorded as demonstrations entered their 30th day across the country.
According to compiled data, security forces have detained a total of 41,880 individuals since the unrest began. In addition to the fatalities and arrests, at least 11,009 people are reported to have suffered serious injuries during the clashes and confrontations linked to the protests.
The unrest first erupted late last month, beginning on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, amid public anger over the sharp fall of the national currency and deteriorating economic conditions. From there, demonstrations expanded rapidly to multiple cities nationwide, evolving into sustained waves of protest.
Iranian officials have blamed external actors for fueling the unrest, accusing the United States and Israel of supporting “armed rioters,” whom they say carried out a series of attacks in public locations across the country.
Meanwhile, international reactions have remained tense. US President Donald Trump repeatedly warned that he would "hit hard" if protesters were killed, but later praised Tehran for reportedly canceling hundreds of planned executions, according to reports.
