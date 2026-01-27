403
EU Opens Investigation into Grok, X Over Sexualized Content
(MENAFN) The European Union has opened a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok and X’s recommender systems under the Digital Services Act (DSA) over the dissemination of sexualized imagery, according to a statement on Monday.
The European Commission said it has initiated a new investigation into X while extending its ongoing probe, launched in December 2023, into X’s compliance with risk management obligations for its recommender systems.
“The new investigation will assess whether the company properly assessed and mitigated risks associated with the deployment of Grok's functionalities into X in the EU,” the statement said.
The investigation will examine risks linked to the spread of illegal content within the EU, including manipulated sexually explicit images and content that could amount to child sexual abuse material. The Commission noted that such risks appear to have materialized, exposing EU citizens to serious harm.
The EU will further evaluate whether X complies with DSA requirements to “diligently assess and mitigate systemic risks, including the dissemination of illegal content,” and to “conduct and transmit to the Commission an ad hoc risk assessment report for Grok's functionalities in the X service.”
