Belgium Gets Hit by Five-Day Nationwide Rail Strike Disrupting Transport
(MENAFN) A nationwide rail strike began late Sunday in Belgium, set to last five days, causing widespread disruption to public transport and increasing pressure on road traffic, particularly in Flanders.
Railway unions launched the strike to protest government reform plans, including proposals to eliminate permanent contracts for newly hired staff, according to reports. The industrial action is scheduled to continue until Friday evening.
The strike’s impact was evident on Monday morning, with traffic jams on Flemish motorways stretching up to 240 kilometers, the Flemish Traffic Centre reported. Several accidents added delays of over an hour. While overall traffic volumes were high, officials noted they were not exceptional, but warned conditions could worsen as train services are further reduced.
Disruptions are also expected in Wallonia, where unions at public transport operator TEC have announced strike action from Jan. 26 to 30.
Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke called the strike “unreasonable” and said that negotiations with the unions had been exhausted.
