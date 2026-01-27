403
Brazil bets on institutional relationships to expand opportunities in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Centrorochas) The Brazilian natural stone industry makes advances in its strategy on international positioning, focusing on technical dialogue and the identification of new fronts of cooperation between the two countries.
Vitória (Espírito Santo, Brazil), January 26, 2026 – With the vast expansion in the construction industry in the Middle East, the Brazilian natural stone sector intensifies its strategy towards penetration into the Saudi market. After a prospective program carried out in November, representatives of the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) return to Riyadh to resume the commercial dialogue with strategic actors in the country.
As part of this plan of action, on February 5, a dinner will be held at the Official Residence of the Brazilian Embassy in Riyadh. It is conceived as a space for relationships between Brazil and the local business environment. The initiative is promoted by the Embassy of Brazil in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Centrorochas, in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), within the sectoral project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone.
The meeting will bring together guests who work in architecture, design, and local construction companies. The proposal focuses on technical dialogue and the identification of new fronts of cooperation between the two countries. The Brazilian delegation will consist of the vice president of Centrorochas, Fábio Cruz, and the head of communications, Karina Porto-Firme. Brazilian architect Junior Andrade joins the program with a technical contribution aimed at dialogue with professionals from the Saudi market.
Brazilian architect Junior Andrade, a professional with an established presence in the Middle East and other international markets, will lead the talk “From Architect to Architect,” aiming to promote a direct exchange of experiences on architectural practice and the use of natural stones in different cultural and construction contexts.
Another highlight will be the presentation “Brazilian Natural Stones: Inspirational Versatility,” which will address Brazil’s geological diversity, the aesthetic versatility of materials, and the sustainable attributes of Brazilian natural stones, emphasizing their applications in contemporary architecture and design projects.
According to the vice president of Centrorochas, Fábio Cruz, the initiative represents a long-term strategy. "By continuing the Prospective Mission we began in 2025, the Brazilian natural stone industry bets on institutional relationships as an instrument for its positioning in the Saudi market. With COP30 scheduled to take place in Riyadh and sustainability at the center of the global agenda, a sector whose productive base is associated with natural materials and solutions with a long life cycle becomes even more relevant,” he says.
Riyadh–Abu Dhabi Connection
Driven by a robust investment cycle, the Middle East is establishing itself as one of the most relevant markets for the global construction industry, with US$1.7 trillion in projects in Saudi Arabia and around US$700 billion in works underway in the United Arab Emirates. Within this context, the initiatives carried out in Riyadh will be subsequently complemented by activities in Abu Dhabi, expanding the regional reach of the Brazilian plan of action.
Between February 6 and 9, the delegation will participate in Bond Arc Middle East, a meeting that brings together some of the main commercial architects in the Middle East, with a schedule focused on strategic relationships, with individual meetings and qualified networking opportunities during three days and three nights.
“Bond provides an environment for direct connection between the manufacturing sector and professionals who influence global projects. The format of reduced meetings expands understanding of Brazilian materials and enhances the chances of specification in new projects,” Fábio Cruz explains.
Who is Junior Andrade
Junior Andrade is a Brazilian architect and entrepreneur with an international presence in 14 countries, including the Middle East, the United States, and Europe. He designs large-scale residential, corporate, and commercial projects, especially showrooms of global brands such as Bentley, Bugatti, and Lamborghini. Creator of the concept “Beyond the Project,” he also works as a speaker and instructor. He has provided training to more than 2,000 architects through his educational programs in Brazil.
