This Monday January 26Th Of 2026 Should Produce Sun, Heat, And Little Rain -

2026-01-27 12:21:06
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The weather forecast for Monday, January 26, 2026 indicates mostly stable conditions across much of the country, with clear to cloudy skies and isolated showers only in parts of the Caribbean. During the morning hours, clear to cloudy skies are expected, with some isolated showers over the province of Colón, on the Caribbean slope. For the afternoon, partly cloudy skies will persist in Colón, Guna Yala and Darién, with a chance of isolated showers.

Meanwhile, for the evening hours, the forecast indicates clear to partly cloudy skies throughout the country, with no rain. As for maritime conditions, these remain favorable for both navigation and bathing on both coasts, Caribbean and Pacific. Temperatures will range between a minimum of 20°C and a maximum of 34°C, while ultraviolet radiation levels will be high to extreme, so it is recommended to take protective measures against sun exposure. The report was issued by IMHPA meteorologist Blas Córdoba.

Newsroom Panama

