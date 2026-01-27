Sunny Deol Upcoming Movies: Border 3 To Jatt 2 Check Full List Here

Sunny Deol's film 'Border 2' is making a storm at the box office. It's the sequel to the 1997 hit 'Border'. But did you know that many more sequels of Sunny's films are on the way? Let's take a look at Sunny Deol's upcoming sequels

The 1997 film 'Border' was a blockbuster, leading to 'Border 2', which also proved to be a blockbuster. Producer Bhushan Kumar has confirmed they are planning 'Border 3'. However, he clarified that the project won't start immediately as they will complete other projects first.

A sequel to the hit film 'Jatt', which came out in 2025, has been announced. While Gopichand Malineni directed the first part, 'Jatt 2' is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film might be released this year.

'Apne' was released in 2007 and was a box office hit. Directed by Anil Sharma, it also starred Dharmendra and Bobby Deol. The sequel was announced in 2020 but hasn't started filming. There was speculation it was stalled after Dharmendra's passing in November 2025. However, producer Deepak Mukut denied this, saying it will be made as a tribute to Dharmendra.

The 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar' got its sequel 'Gadar 2' in 2023, which was also a blockbuster. Director Anil Sharma has announced a third part. However, its release date has not been revealed yet.

A sequel to the 2002 film 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was announced in 2023 after the success of 'Gadar 2'. However, no further updates about the film have been released since then.

Sunny Deol is playing Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Ramayanam', which is being made in two parts. The first part will be released this Diwali, and the second part will hit theaters on Diwali 2027.