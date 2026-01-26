Crazylive Announces Governance Separation And Launch Of CL Global Education Foundation

CrazyLive today announced the official execution of its governance separation initiative, including the launch of CL Global Education Foundation as an independent ecosystem governance entity. The foundation will operate separately from CrazyLive Inc, the company responsible for commercial operations and education services.

The restructuring is intended to enhance transparency, strengthen decentralized governance, and support long-term, sustainable ecosystem growth.

Foundation Mission and Ecosystem Focus

CL Global Education Foundation's mission is centered on supporting the development of a global education ecosystem focused on technology, digital learning, and AI-era knowledge systems. The foundation will work with educators, contributors, and partners to promote structured learning initiatives and knowledge-sharing frameworks.

Key areas of focus include:



Education content coordination and contributor recognition

Technology-enabled learning models Community participation and ecosystem standards

The foundation operates independently and does not conduct commercial activities, ensuring a clear distinction between governance oversight and business operations.

Ongoing Business Operations and Global Presence

CrazyLive Inc will continue to expand its education services across international markets, delivering structured learning programs and professional training initiatives.

Current operational regions include:



Hong Kong, supporting professional education communities and cross-border learning initiatives San Francisco / Silicon Valley, engaging technology professionals and educators focused on innovation and AI-related learning

CrazyLive Inc remains responsible for all commercial activities, partnerships, and operational compliance in the regions it serves.

Organizational Update and Forward Direction

This governance separation represents a structural milestone for CrazyLive, reinforcing organizational clarity and long-term operational sustainability. Both entities will continue to collaborate through defined coordination mechanisms while maintaining independent responsibilities.

Additional organizational updates and program announcements will be released through official channels as appropriate.

About CrazyLive Inc

CrazyLive Inc is an education and technology company focused on delivering structured learning programs, professional training, and technology-enabled education solutions to a global audience. The company develops curriculum, manages education platforms, and supports learners and educators across Asia and the United States.

CrazyLive Inc operates independently from CL Global Education Foundation, which oversees governance coordination and ecosystem initiatives.

For more information, visit