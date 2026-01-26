Zelensky: Trilateral Meeting With U.S. And Russia Possible As Early As February 1

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports, citing his Telegram channe l.

“I also received a full report from our delegation today – the guys have returned after the trilateral meetings. For the first time in a long while, there was again a format involving the Americans and the Russians. They managed to discuss a range of primarily military issues – those concerning steps toward ending the war and real control and monitoring. There are issues that need to be prepared for the next meeting. Preliminary discussions indicated that the teams would meet again on Sunday. It would be good if this meeting could be moved up. Ukraine will be as fully prepared as possible on all matters that need to be discussed and agreed,” he said.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine has always been and will remain on the side of peace. He noted that the only reason this war continues is Russia.

“Real results from diplomacy are needed so that there is no impression that the Russians are also using the negotiation process for a very cynical and brutal purpose – pushing back new pressure measures against Russia that could actually work. And pressure is needed. It is precisely pressure and its consequences – the results of sanctions and the blocking of Russian operations – that work toward ending the war,” he added.

Zelensky urges US, Europe to keep up pressure on Russia amid diplomacy

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky said that Ukraine's negotiating team is preparing for the next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia this week.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine