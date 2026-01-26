Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
German FM reroutes trip to Latvia, Sweden due to freezing rain

German FM reroutes trip to Latvia, Sweden due to freezing rain


2026-01-26 08:21:49
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul was forced to adjust his travel plans for a one-day visit to Latvia and Sweden on Monday after freezing rain in Berlin grounded his flight, according to ministry officials.

“Due to extreme weather conditions, the departure location was moved from Berlin to Leipzig to carry out the trip,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said, noting that it remained uncertain which scheduled meetings in Riga and Stockholm might need to be rescheduled.

Wadephul traveled by train from Berlin to Leipzig, a journey delayed by one hour, before continuing his trip on a German Air Force aircraft used for transporting high-ranking officials, reports said.

During his visit, the minister was set to meet Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, deliver a speech at a conference of Latvian ambassadors, and hold talks with his Latvian counterpart. He also planned to travel to Stockholm later in the day to meet Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard to discuss regional developments and security challenges.

MENAFN26012026000045017640ID1110650911



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search