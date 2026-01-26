403
German FM reroutes trip to Latvia, Sweden due to freezing rain
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul was forced to adjust his travel plans for a one-day visit to Latvia and Sweden on Monday after freezing rain in Berlin grounded his flight, according to ministry officials.
“Due to extreme weather conditions, the departure location was moved from Berlin to Leipzig to carry out the trip,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said, noting that it remained uncertain which scheduled meetings in Riga and Stockholm might need to be rescheduled.
Wadephul traveled by train from Berlin to Leipzig, a journey delayed by one hour, before continuing his trip on a German Air Force aircraft used for transporting high-ranking officials, reports said.
During his visit, the minister was set to meet Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, deliver a speech at a conference of Latvian ambassadors, and hold talks with his Latvian counterpart. He also planned to travel to Stockholm later in the day to meet Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard to discuss regional developments and security challenges.
