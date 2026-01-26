Mohanlal Announces His Next Film 'L367' With Director Vishnu Mohan

Veteran actor Mohanlal made Republic Day extra special for his fans as he announced his new film 'L367' with Vishnu Mohan. Taking to X, Mohanlal wrote, "With immense joy, I announce my next project, #L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture, produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Looking forward to this new chapter and seeking all your love, blessings, and good wishes as we begin this beautiful journey together. With immense joy, I announce my next project, #L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture, produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Looking forward to this new chapter and seeking all your love,... twitter/oCR7ZjKFqI - Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 26, 2026

Gokulam Gopalan is producing the film under his Sree Gokulam Movies. Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen are serving as co-producers, with Krishnamoorthy serving as an executive producer. More details regarding the film are yet to be revealed.

Mohanlal's Upcoming Projects

In the coming months, Mohanlal will also be seen in 'Drishyam 3'.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor plays the character of Georgekutty in the 'Drishyam' franchise. The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2013 'Drishyam' franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.

'Drishyam 3' is the much-awaited sequel in the franchise, which has experienced immense success in the cinema industry, leading to several remakes in the Bollywood and South film industries. He also has 'Patriot' with Mammootty in his kitty. (ANI)

