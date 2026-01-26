403
Winter Storm Leaves Over 821,000 U.S. Residents Without Power
(MENAFN) More than 821,000 United States residents lost electrical service Monday following a devastating winter storm that battered the nation, data from PowerOutagerevealed.
Tennessee experienced the most severe outages, with electricity cut to as many as 255,452 customers.
Media reported, referencing the National Weather Service, that 17 states have issued emergency declarations while deploying rescue teams and critical resources in preparation for worsening conditions.
Weather experts issued warnings about freezing precipitation and "catastrophic ice accumulation" threatening regions that avoided the most intense snowfall, media outlets reported.
The deadly winter storm claimed at least six lives Sunday. Airlines have scrapped over 16,000 flights throughout the US, while thousands of additional departures face delays at airports across the country.
